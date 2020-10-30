Rajesh Iyer back at Viacom18. To head Colors Bangla, Odia, Tamil & Gujarati

By A Correspondent

Viacom18 has announced the appointment of Rajesh Iyer to take on independent charge of Colors Bangla, Colors Odia, Colors Tamil and Colors Gujarati. Meanwhile, Ravish Kumar will continue to lead the network’s regional broadcast forays in Kannada and Marathi. Both Iyer and Kumar will work closely to grow the regional broadcast footprint of Viacom18.

Speaking about the appointment, Rahul Joshi, MD, Network18 said: “Regional broadcast entertainment is a key pillar in our endeavour to chart out a high-growth path for Viacom18. India is witnessing an unprecedented boom in the segment and agility is the need of the hour to get to leadership positions in our existing regional markets. With his years of leadership experience across TV and digital ecosystems, Rajesh is ably poised to take on the challenges presented by the genre and successfully grow the business.”

Iyer joined Network18 in March 2019 and has worked closely with the leadership team there to spearhead new initiatives. Prior to this and as part of the broadcast leadership team at ZEEL, he launched and headed Zee’s second Hindi GEC &TV in 2015. He has worked with Viacom18 in the past for six years when he led the marketing portfolio of the flagship channel Colors. He has also worked with Star India, YuppTV and advertising agencies Ambience Publicis and Ogilvy & Mather.