&pictures powers on with ‘On Nahi, Full On’

13 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Zee Entertainment’s film channel &pictures has announced a new brand philosophy of ‘On Nahi, Full On’. The attempt is to “ignite a spark of aspiration amongst the young and breathless to take charge and maximise every moment without slowing down”.

Talking about the new ideology, Ruchir Tiwari, Business Head, Zee Hindi Movies Cluster, said: “Over the past 7 years, &pictures has carved a niche for itself by offering content that reflects the belief of the young and aspirational India.&pictures now has the highest skew amongst the young audience i.e. 13-21 years NCCS A in the Hindi Movie category. The brand proposition ‘On Nahi, Full On’ is an energetic and fun-loving mindset that embraces the beliefs of this distinct viewer set. Creating an immersive experience for our viewers, we have created refreshing content blocks with ‘blockbuster premieres’, ‘Full on Dynamites’ that celebrates Gen Z of Bollywood‘, 2pm ‘Full on Time-out’ slot, Hollywood movies back to back with ‘Full on Hollywood’, and many more. Foraying into original content with ‘Footfairy’, a TV first initiative is a testament of our commitment to offer enthralling content to complement the viewers evolving consumption patterns.Through this re-energized experience, &pictures aims to cement our positioning in the minds of our consumers.”

Added Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, ZEEL: “While the unpredictable 2020 threw tons of challenges at us, we dealt with it in our own extraordinary way by making every opportunity count. Pegged on this premise, ‘On Nahi, Full On’, gives the dynamic young generation, a cue to maximize every moment without slowing down. And, we are bringing alive this Full-On ideology through the visual mnemonic of a ‘power on button’ and the ‘&pictures shorties’ our brand films that draws a connect between the consumers world and the role of &pictures to amplify life.”