Philips digital campaign by Ogilvy Delhi

20 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

The new Philips digital campaign for Diwali conceptualised by Ogilvy talks about how each one of us can ignite a ‘Khushiyon ki Ladi’.

Said Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy (North): “We’re all expecting Diwali to be a little different this year, but we’re hoping somethings will still spark that infectious festive spirit. In some way or the other, we will all celebrate Diwali together. So, we thought why don’t we light a ladi this year, a slightly different one, but one that involves everyone.