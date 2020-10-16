Patrika refreshes with ‘futuristic edginess’

By A Correspondent

Patrika, the Jaipur-based leading newspaper group with Rajasthan Patrika as its flagship offering, has remodelled its news structure, including its design and layout, to make the news “more relevant and readable while keeping the readers at the forefront of information and knowledge in this era of instant news”.

Notes a communique: “The changes have been made after in-depth research and surveys of readers at various levels. The reader’s survey highlighted that people want to know the correct information and Patrika has always stood up to the expectation of readers when it comes to the accuracy of facts. The editorial content was overhauled after conducting regular interviews, webinars and detailed research in past six months on over 6K readers of different catagories, age-groups and regions of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and other metro cities.”

“At a time when Coronavirus has hit the businesses hard and most newspapers are struggling with their circulation, Patrika has gained its momentum back with its strong editorial content, leading to recover more than 90 per cent of its pre-Covid circulation,” the communique added.