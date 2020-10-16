Today's Top Stories
- ITV Foundation & Dettol observe Global Handwashing Day
- SPAG launches employee engagement & employer branding practice
- FoxyMoron wins digital mandate for Revv
- MPL releases new campaign with the spotlight on users
- DDB Mudra Group wins IMC mandate for IndoSpace
- Patrika refreshes with ‘futuristic edginess’
- Network18 promotes Smriti Mehra as CEO, Biz News Cluster
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s often difficult asking you questions. We want to be provocative and yet we know we need to be sensitive… since you are a great believer in Lord Krishna’s teachings, please advise us on how we should extricate ourselves out of this ‘chakravyuh’?
- Much black in the lentils?
