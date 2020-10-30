OTT platform Me TV launched

By A Correspondent

Binge-watchers in Australia and South Asia now have Me TV, an Indo-Australian broadcasting company, which has unveiled a multi-lingual Over-the-Top (OTT) Plus platform called Me World. The app has been available from October 18 across the globe. It is available on Android, IOS and even on Smart TV’s

The highlight of the novel application is its hyperlocal reach wherein viewers can not only watch entertainment ,news, movies, or listen to podcasts; they can also book tickets via Me World for events to be held in their locality or neighbourhood and watch events live from home. Me World even allows viewers to showcase their talent and upload their content on the platform. It will be showcased after meeting Me World standard criteria.

Said Sri Hari Kommineni, CEO & Founder, Me World: “I am delighted to release Me World for download for netizens. It is our signature offering that instantly connects communities in and around the world irrespective of the geographical barriers. The application will provide wholesome and varied content ranging from entertainment, events information, movies, local news, business, web series, podcasts among others. Moreover, its interactive interface even allows the viewers to create and upload their content for wide accessibility and engagement. It’s a one shop stop for every app lover, it will also advertise local business add viewers can avail coupons and offers of favourite restaurants, spa, movie tickets etc. The release of ME World reaffirms our commitment to curate outstanding content inline with our viewers’ preferences.” MEworld programme category ranges from Movies, Events, web series, celebrity talk show, Multiple Talent shows and many more.