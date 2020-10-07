OMG Launches Transact in Asia-Pacific

07 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has announced the official launch of Transact, its end-to-end commerce practice, in Asia-Pacific. Headquartered in Singapore, Transact is designed to help brands pivot their business by improving their digital availability as well as focusing on new retail opportunities and eCommerce channels.

Backed by eCommerce consultants and omni-channel retail specialists in 25 markets, Transact is supported by dedicated teams in Asia-Pacific who are based in Singapore, China, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, and offers consultative support and capabilities spanning commerce strategy, media, marketplace investment as well as store management (Lazada, Amazon, TMALL, JD.com & Shoppee, D2C, and eRetail) that includes content and merchandising.

Said Tony Harradine, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, APAC: “With Asia-Pacific leading the global eCommerce growth charge, we have a proven blueprint in Transact to help brands grow their online sales by maximising reach, exposure and profitability across all online models and channels. Given that eCommerce is accelerating as a result of COVID-19, it is imperative for brands to stand out on the digital shelf, and with Transact, we are able to isolate elements within the eCommerce value chain to deliver incremental growth for clients,” he added.