Ogilvy paints Pujo in a new light

12 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

With the threat of a viral pandemic still looming large, people are unsure how to enjoy the myriad Durga Pujo celebrations and go pandal-hopping this year. And hence the campaign ‘Asian Paints Sharad Shamman’.

Said Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Kolkata: “Every year, Asian Paints Sharad Shamman adds to the Pujo pallette in different ways. This year, we have tried to capture how colours can bring Pujo home, through the story of a little girl celebrating Pujo with her family. As a brand of colours, Asian Paints has brought Durga home in a way that is as unconventional as it is relatable.”

Added Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited: “Asian Paints Sharad Shamman and Durga Pujo go hand in hand. It is a tradition etched in the heart of Kolkatta since 1985. Hence, we know the value of celebration that revolves around the homecoming of Goddess Durga, the daughter of Bengal. Therefore, this year when people thought Sharadiya will look and feel different, we launched a new film to reinstate the fact that with Asian Paints Sharad Shamman, Pujo is wherever you are. Just as elaborate decorations enhance the beauty of a pandal, Asian Paints adds life and color to homes and celebrations. The video also beautifully captures the family using different Asian Paints products in every part of their home during the festive makeover and pujo celebrations.”