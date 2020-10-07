Nimmi Sebastian to head comms & CSR at Tesco Blr

07 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Tesco Bengaluru, the home for UK’s retail giant Tesco’s business services and technology team, has announced the appointment of Nimmi Sebastian as Head of Communication & CSR. She will be the brand custodian of Tesco Business Services across India, Eastern Europe and Scotland and of Tesco Technologies in India. Sebastian will join the leadership team and report to Dr Sumit Mitra, CEO of Tesco Business Services and Tesco Bengaluru.

Until recently, she led a similar function for Lowe’s India.

Said Dr Sumit Mitra, CEO, Tesco Business Services & Tesco Bengaluru: “We, at Tesco, are committed to serving our shoppers a little better every day and Tesco Business Services and the Tesco Technology teams here in Bengaluru have been crucial in creating a differentiator for Tesco in the markets we serve. We have a clear three-year strategy to build the next generation business services. The corporate brand is central to our vision and building it through strategic communication is the next step towards the future. Nimmi is a seasoned professional, has an outstanding track record and energy to match, and we are delighted to have her on board to help us execute our plans.”

Speaking on her appointment, Sebastian added: “Tesco Bengaluru has been a true pioneer in the GCC space in India. The constant endeavour to serve customers better and deliver incremental value has kept Tesco at the forefront of retail technology. An insightful brand strategy combined with elegant and compelling communication has the potential to power the brand to new heights and attract the right talent. As we continue our journey towards new horizons, we recommit ourselves to supporting our community in meaningful ways. I’m honoured to be joining such a dynamic leadership team, to helm a brand long committed to the service of the customer and society. I look forward to helping shape the brand’s narrative here in India in the times to come.”