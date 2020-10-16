Network18 promotes Smriti Mehra as CEO, Biz News Cluster

16 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Network18 has promoted Smriti Mehra, currently COO – Business News, Network18 to the elevated role of CEO – Business News Cluster, Network18. With this announcement, Mehra will drive the cluster to its next level of operational excellence and bolster the offerings of CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar. She will report to Avinash Kaul, CEO – Broadcast News for Network18.

Commenting on her new role, Mehra said: “I am extremely excited to take up this new challenge. My journey with Network18 has been remarkable and awe-inspiring as with the constant support of my peers and mentors I have been able to chart a successful route for myself and the network, at the same time. I hope to take the network forward during these interesting and transformational action-packed times.”