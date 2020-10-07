Network highlights perks of new normal for HDFC Home Loans

07 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Network Advertising has launched a series of TV commercials for HDFC Home Loans, its client for for over 18 years. Network has created short, amusing narratives for HDFC Home Loans.

Speaking about the campaign, Saif Faruqi, Head – Corporate Communications, HDFC Limited, said: “At HDFC, we have always tried to be customer-centric and stay a little ahead of the curve when it comes to serving their needs. Our offerings on the digital platform are one such initiative that builds relevance for not only the new-age segment – ‘The Millennials’ but also for the other prospects. These initiatives hold a lot of ground especially in the current set of realities where it is necessary for all businesses to showcase their readiness for the so-called ‘new normal’. Network and HDFC have had a long-standing relationship and we have always had the Network team delivering creative products that are sound in strategy and which easily resonate with consumers. The TVCs stand testimony to this and that too in the current times of remote working.”

Added Shayondeep Pal, Chief Creative Officer, Network Advertising: “These days, everything in life has a ‘new normal.’ Essentially, it means there’s a new way of doing things versus a pre-Covid practice. The films borrow this popular societal lexicon, ‘the new normal,’ as they seamlessly tie the process of online home loans with ‘slice of life’ examples. If attending a wedding on a video call is the new normal, so is an online home loan application. The films were shot in Delhi and in fact, as the films were mounted during lockdown, the directorial team managed the shoot remotely from Mumbai.”

Said Surjo Deb, Director, Ubik Films: “In a performance-based film, directing actors while sitting thousands of miles away in front of a laptop posed the biggest challenge on these films. I wanted the performances to be natural, with the tone of casual everyday conversations to bring out the simplicity of the stories. Getting the right cast was absolutely crucial to the process, and then workshops with the actors to ensure that they hit the right pitch and developed a genuine chemistry with each other.”