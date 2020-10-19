MxM Live with Amit Akali, Founder & CCO, What’s Your Problem

19 Oct,2020

His agency created the much discussed Tanishq Ekatvam advertising, which was trolled and taunted on the social media. These led to threats against the company’s personnel which finally led to the ad being pulled out. Post that there were reports of one or more Tanishq stores being vandalised and with miscreants forcing the store manager to issue an apology. At the same time, there has been a huge outpouring of love for the brand with people resolving to patronise it more than ever before.

MxM Live spoke with Amit Akali, Founder, MD & CCO What’s Your Problem and CCO, Medulla on the advertising. And whether it would impact the creative process going forward. Akali also spoke about some of the work that his agency has been doing, beyond Tanishq.

His very first video interview after the controversy broke out last week.

This interview was conducted on Sunday, October 18, 2020, and published on October 20.