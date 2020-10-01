MxM Holiday tomorrow on Gandhi Jayanti

01 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

 

It’s Gandhi Jayanti tomorrow, October 2. It’s also former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversary.

 

Since it’s a public holiday, our offices will be closed, and hence there will be no scheduled update and newsletter.

 

See you on Monday, October 5, 2020.

 

 

