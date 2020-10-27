Mullen Lintas spins a loop for Too Yumm

27 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Too Yumm Karare, the snack brand by Guiltfree Industries, has launched a new campaign with Virat Kohli, the brand’s ambassador, at the centre. Mullen Lintas Mumbai has treated Too Yumm’s old ads and repurposed them into an entirely different-looking new film.

Commenting on the campaign, Rajeev Khandelwal, CEO – RPSG FMCG, said: “With Too Yumm Karare – we wanted to deliver a creative which despite the limitations of shooting in a shutdown would be clutter breaking. Mullen Lintas and team came out with a creative approach and have delivered a commercial which has a fresh ring to it. I am hopeful that it will resonate well with our young millennial consumer.” (RPSG = RP Sanjiv Goenka Group)

Added Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, CCOs, Mullen Lintas: “Snacking as a category is about binging and ‘loop’ as a keyword connotes that in sync with the many things we do in a loop, in the way we even consume entertainment. Using the face of the brand with existing assets but using the footage on a loop gave us a creative hook to package the campaign building taste as the undeniable key take out.”