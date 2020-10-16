MPL releases new campaign with the spotlight on users

By A Correspondent

Mobile Premier League, the esports and mobile gaming platform, has put the spotlight on its users with its latest campaign. Users are the biggest ambassadors for any brand and MPL seeks to highlight its unique proposition using people who have experienced the app and its features to their benefit.

Ogilvy was awarded the campaign after a rigorous multi-agency pitch and has made the films with MPL users featured as most of the protagonists and their success stories told in a semi-fictitious, theatrical manner.

Said Abhishek Madhavan, SVP, Growth and Marketing, MPL: “The lockdown saw many people explore new interests and hence, gaming took off in the country. MPL gained unprecedented traction as people started gaming in a big way from the comfort of their homes, and improved their lives by winning tournaments and contests. We wanted to put our users at the front and center of our major IPL and Bigg Boss campaigns and illustrate how MPL impacted their lives positively,”

Added N Ramamoorthi, President, Ogilvy South: “The idea behind the campaign was true honesty. We went through rigorous engagement with real users across the country who have played on MPL and seen the difference it made to their lives. To us, that was the true advertisement of the role of MPL in adding value to people’s lives. And we are happy we contributed to tell these customer stories in a memorable manner.”