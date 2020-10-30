Moms Co., launches #AgelessExpression campaign

29 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

The Moms Co, the direct-to-consumer personal care brand, has launched a new nationwide cross-platform digital campaign, ‘#AgelessExpression’ to announce the launch of a new product. Conceptualised by All of the Above Studio, the campaign film featuring actor Kalki Koechlin.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co. said: “Over the years, we have seen how ageing concerns make women less comfortable in their skin. Ageing is completely natural and an indication of how things only become better with age. A woman’s face mirrors who she is. She smiles with her eyes, frowns with her brows & thinks with her pout, then why let signs of ageing be an obstacle on the path of expressing yourself? With this campaign, we want women to celebrate their skin with our new Natural Age Control Range and let their face do the talking, as expressions can never age.”