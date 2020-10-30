Mohit Joshi is now CEO, Havas Media Group

30 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

We thought he was CEO of Havas Media already, but now it’s formal and official. Havas Group India has announced the elevation of Mohit Joshi to Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media Group with immediate effect. Prior to this, Joshi was Managing Director of Havas Media Group. He will continue to report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India.

Joshi has spent over 13 years at Havas Media and has 20+ experience in the media. He is also in the mancom of AAAI and IAMAI and is actively involved in other industry bodies as well.

Added Vishnu Mohan, Chairman and CEO, Havas Group, India and Southeast Asia: “I have had the privilege of welcoming Mohit to Havas almost 14 years ago. A true dynamic leader with an in-depth understanding of consumers, brands, and the changing media landscape. Mohit’s experience and long association with Havas makes him an ideal choice for the leadership role, as we look to significantly scale our presence in the media space.”

Said Barua: “Over the last few years, Mohit has not just driven existing clients and business but has also played a lead role in driving the growth for the agency. He is a passionate and a visionary business leader, who brings invaluable expertise. His long-term vision coupled with his acumen will help us make a more meaningful difference to brands and consumers. I am happy that its Mohit who will lead Havas Media Group into the next phase of growth.”

Added Joshi: “In today’s dynamic and evolving business environment, Havas overall is undergoing a massive change to stay differentiated, relevant and meaningful. I’m excited to take on this huge responsibility and new responsibilities and combating the challenges during this crucial time and I look forward to the next chapter working closely with Rana, the senior management of Havas Group India, my wonderful colleagues and clients and the entire team across the region and all our global offices.”