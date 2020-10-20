Meesho film encourages women entrepreneurship

By A Correspondent

Reseller platform Meesho has in collaboration with DDB Mudra launched its first TVC to communicate the brand’s mission to help women achieve financial independence.

Speaking about the campaign, Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho said: “Over the past few years of running Meesho we have realised that there is no dearth of aspiration amongst women in India and through our platform we have been able to help millions of aspirational Indian women to come online, start their business and establish their own identity – and that’s exactly what we wanted to show case in this TVC. We wanted to celebrate the indomitable spirit of our women entrepreneurs and encourage more women to start their businesses online.”

Added Anurag Tandon, Managing Director, DDB Mudra West: “Entrepreneurship in India is largely an urban and male dominated phenomenon. But this has to change; not just for the empowerment of women but the country as a whole. Through this film, the one thing that we wanted to do was inspire women to feel confident to start their journey of financial independence. It is a step towards creating communication that’s gender inclusive and empowering.”