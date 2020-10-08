MediaCom is Uber’s Global Media AOR

08 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

GroupM’s MediaCom has been appointed as Uber’s global media agency of record. The agency, which currently holds the account in the US and Australia, will expand its remit into every operational market for Uber across North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia.

Effective January 1, 2021, MediaCom will oversee all digital and offline brand media in active markets. The account will be led by Ilana Nolte, MediaCom US Chief Transformation Officer, and Latha Sundaram, Group Business Lead, Executive Director at MediaCom US.

Said Travis Freeman, Global Head of Media at Uber: “Today requires a different approach to brand building and innovation, which is why we have consolidated our global media needs with MediaCom. The work they’ve done for Uber during perhaps one of the most disruptive times in our industry, has given us the confidence that our partnership will continue to thrive globally.”

Added Nick Lawson, Global CEO, MediaCom: “As one of the leaders of the new age of advertisers and one of the most cutting-edge brands around, we are proud to be part of Uber’s amazing global journey. To be appointed as their consolidated global agency of record is testament to the incredible work we see day-in-day-out across the business.”

Said Christian Juhl, GroupM’s Global CEO: “This appointment is fantastic news and the consolidation speaks volumes about the innovative ideas MediaCom and GroupM bring to the table every day. We’re excited to scale those ideas within a global framework and look forward to working in partnership with Uber to continue their growth and develop more impactful work globally.”