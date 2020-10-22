Mathrubhumi elevates Naveen Sreenivasan to Head, Media Solutions – TRD

22 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

The Mathrubhumi group has elevated Naveen Sreenivisan as Head, Media Solutions – TRD. In his new role, Naveen will be responsible for the management of sales and marketing functions of Mathrubhumi News Television Channel, Kappa TV, Club FM, and Mathrubhumi Digital.

Commenting on his new role, Sreenivasan said: “I am really excited to take on this responsibility. While the situation is challenging, we have a great team which is geared up to face it head on. Further, as a media group, we have always deeply connected with the social fabric of Kerala and have enjoyed the trust of Malayalees, which will help us in being the partner of choice for brands; for marketing/media solutions in Kerala.”

An IIM Lucknow alumnus, Sreenivasan was heading as a Cluster Head Sales for Mathrubhumi daily and will report to M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director for Mathrubhumi Group.