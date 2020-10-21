Madison Media bags RSPL’s TV biz

By A Correspondent

Madison Media has announce that RSPL Group, the makers of Ghadi detergent, amongst other brands, has moved its TV business to the agency. This part of the TV business was previously handled by Wavemaker, a GroupM company. The account will be handled by Madison Media Plus out of Delhi.

Said Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH: “Ghadi has been an inspiring Local Brand story that has grown only stronger as MNC brands have entered the market. It is a proud moment for Madison to partner with RSPL.” Added Rajul Kulshreshtha, CEO, Madison Media Plus: “We’re happy to have won the account of RSPL Group, a win that has emerged before the festive season begins. We look forward to a great association.”