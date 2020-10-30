Lowe Lintas campaign for TVS Sport

29 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Motorcycle brand TVS Sport has got its agency Lowe Lintas to conceive a light-hearted multi-film campaign.

Said Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company: “TVS Sport over the 10 years has always strived to delight its 25 lakhs happy customers. This endeavour is taken forward with the introduction of EcoThrust Fuel injection (ETFi) technology. This results in a delightful 15% enhancement in mileage delivery! It is precisely this sense of delight that the new campaign showcases! The single mindedness of the communication reflects the single-minded focus on delighting our consumers!”

Talking about the campaign, Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas added: “The creative idea rides on a short bursts of humour and entertainment around conversation on numbers, in interesting settings which are relatable to our core TG, by our superior offering of 15% extra mileage.”