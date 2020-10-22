Lodha Developers celebrates Diwali with Akshay Kumar

22 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Lodha Group, the Mumbai-based real estate developer, has launched the second leg of ‘Jeena Isi Ko Kehte Hai’ campaign, starring its brand ambassador – Akshay Kumar.

Said Raunika Malhotra, President Corporate Brand, and Communication, Lodha Group: “As a brand with an all-encompassing vision, Lodha aims at steering remarkable differences in the society during this festive season. We have been providing a unique living experience to our customers, and this Diwali, we wish that everyone welcomes this festival amid the secured environment of their homes. Our brand objectives always align towards building world’s finest developments with utmost privacy, safety and ease accessibility, providing high services allowing consumers to lead a better life.”