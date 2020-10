Lenskart campaign around IPL

06 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Picking on the pulse of cricket lovers and enthusiasts, Lenskart.com has unveiled its new campaign ‘Nazar Ghati, Durghatna Ghati’.

Commenting on the new TVC and product offering, Hitesh Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenskart.com said: “We have always connected with our fans through Authentic, credible communication but keeping it light and fun. For our fans watching IPL, who we absolutely want to indulge themselves and enjoy the game in spite of the extended hours of Viewing, the campaign will serve us a quirky reminder to team up with Blu, that shall make for Safer, easy going viewing. The campaign has received an overwhelming response from our fans & patrons and our passion for Innovation in Vision stands vindicated.”