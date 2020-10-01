Langoor Havas bags mandate for Organic Tattva

01 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Langoor Havas, a digital agency that’s part of the Havas group, has won the digital transformation mandate for the Organic Tattva Group, a leading brand offering Organic food.

Said Venugopal Ganganna, Chief Executive Officer, Langoor Havas: “This is a terrific win for us. Organic Tattva is a category leader, with over 200+ products. With our deep platform thinking capabilities and experience in marrying data, creative, and technology, we are looking forward to transforming the brand. We have a unique strategy in place, and we are very excited to get started on it.”

Added Rohit Mehrotra and Kriti Mehrotra, Founders of Organic Tattva: “Our brand promise and connection to consumers is now going to extend to the digital world and we found a perfect partner in Langoor Havas to ideate and co-create this journey with us. We look forward to taking this journey to new heights by leveraging the integrated data, design, and digital marketing capabilities of Langoor Havas.”