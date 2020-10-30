Langoor Havas bags digital mandate for Curegarden

30 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Langoor Havas has bagged the digital transformation mandate for Curegarden, a natural health supplements brand owned by Livlong Nutraceuticals Ltd.

Said Venugopal Ganganna, CEO, Langoor Havas: “Indian Nutraceuticals market is expected to grow to $18 billion by 2025, as consumers become more health and fitness conscious. Amid the pandemic, ‘immunity’ has become a new buzzword, the demand for nutraceuticals across the globe has increased manifold. While the world is battling with COVID 19, Curegarden is set out to help its customers build immunity and better health. We are excited to partner with Curegarden in its dream of sharing a happier, healthier quality of life with its customers.”

Added Antony Kunjachan, CEO of Curegarden: “At Curegarden our main focus is to develop a safe and effective Nature based Nutraceutical formulations to make the benefits of Natural healthy living widely available across India. We found a perfect partner in Langoor Havas to ideate and take our products to market leveraging all things digital. We look forward to taking this journey to new heights.”