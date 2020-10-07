Kotak Mutual launches digital campaign

07 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (Kotak Mutual Fund) has announced the launch of its digital campaign #SapnoPeKoiLockdownNahiHota – there can be no lockdown on dreams.

Said Kinjal Shah, Head – Digital Business & Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management: “After our award-winning “Talk to Mr SIP” campaign, #SapnoPeKoiLockdownNahiHota is a unique investor education initiative to help consumers plan their future even more meticulously in the new normal. The core idea behind the campaign is that nothing – not even a deadly novel coronavirus pandemic – COVID-19 that has crushed lives and livelihood globally, should pause financial planning exercise. With ‘Lets Plan’, our endeavour is to empower the investor with the tools and information that they need to plan their future with the proven power of SIP.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Hyper Connect. Added Kiran Khadke, Co-founder & Creative Head, Hyper Connect: “Dreams are free, they make one believe in possibilities. We picked up this fundamental insight and married it to the core of an SIP, and the campaign was born. The video establishes this narrative and the content series helps new and existing investors plan their dreams meticulously with the help of intuitive calculators.”