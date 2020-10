Kiddopia unveils ‘Learning Ka New Tareeka’ for preschoolers in new campaign

14 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Kiddopia, a learning product for preschoolers, is now being launched in India.

Kiddopia is a COPPA-certified by kidSAFE and has an integrative learning approach with curriculum-linked math, language skills, general knowledge, creativity and roleplaying, and social environmental learning. It engages kids with interesting characters and interactive gameplay while being educative. The campaign has been created by Rakesh Hinduja’s yet-to-be-launched outfit.

Speaking about the campaign, Anshu Dhanuka, Co-Founder, Kiddopia said: “Kiddopia is a culmination of intense passion to make meaningful content for kids, which will not only delight them but also bring educational value in the lives of young learners for their all-round holistic development. Saurabh, Rakesh and team have brought out our intent to life beautifully. I’m sure parents will resonate with the campaign and be excited to give Kiddopia a try.”

Added Rakesh Hinduja: “For us, the work always comes first. Kiddopia is a great product with a compelling story, and our job was to come in with a robust understanding of the parenting mindset. Parents love tracking and seeing their kids’ progress; it is no longer about that annual report card but about seeing your child grow every day. Our campaign is about everyday pleasant surprises in this parenting journey.”