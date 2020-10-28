Khimji Jewels launches TVC

28 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Khimji Jewels, the 84-year-old jewellery and fine crafts brand from Odisha, has launched its longest ever consumer celebration campaign called Back To Being Beautiful. The brand will be running the campaign for a period of 75 days. The multimedia campaign has been created with Digital Dogs Content and Media.

Commenting on the TVC Campaign, Nishit Nanda, CEO, Consumer Business, Khimji Jewels, said, “This festive season Back to Being Beautiful campaign will allow the consumer to relive all the moments which they have missed this year due to the pandemic. In the season of celebration, joy and with the country opening up, we have launched our longest ever consumer celebration campaign, bringing to the consumer a 75-day mega mela packed with new launches and collections, offers, promotions, value backs and surprise gifts not just in Odisha but across the country.”

Added Ambarish Ray and Anjali Rawat, Founders of Digital Dogs: “What we absolutely love about Khimji Jewels is their authenticity, which is not provoked by any circumstances but is a deeply ingrained genetic code within the company. With #BackToBeingBeautiful we wanted to give consumers something to look forward to, as the unlocking process continues. The campaign is designed to provide true benefits and values to Khimji’s audience as they seek emotional markers and familiar routines in their journey of getting back to normalcy.”