Jio,Airtel,Netflix,Apple,Tata Sky top Kantar CX+ 2020 TMT

29 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Jio, Airtel, Netflix, Apple, Tata Sky have topped the Kantar CX+ 2020 for TMT. The Kantar CX+ report evaluates the CX performance of companies in the Telecom, Media and Technology sectors, using the Kantar’s CX+ index. CX+ is a sector-specific index to look at brands in the context of their category. It uses customer centricity as its core to evaluate CX performance of a company.

As per a communique, the basic premise of CX+ is that brand and customer experience have become synonymous, in this increasingly connected environment.

The roadmap to delivering a holistic experience is based on five key CX success factors:

1. Clarity of brand promise

2. Empowered employees

3. Empowered customers

4. Creating lasting memories

5. Reinforcement of brand choice

Additionally, the study also identifies each brand’s Experience Gap – which quantifies the difference between the Brand Promise and the actual customer experience delivered.

The CX+ index for each brand is derived based on a combination of the CX Performance and the Experience Gap.

The TMT study covered Telecom Network Providers, Media Streaming Platforms and Handheld Devices. In this study conducted in early 2020, clear winners emerged in each of the sectors.

Commenting on the launch of the CX+ TMT report findings, Sushmita Balasubramaniam, Domain Lead for CX and Commerce – South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar said: “The landscape across the TMT sectors has changed drastically over the last one year. Consumers’ adoption of and dependence on digital, whether for basic everyday living, working, studying or entertainment has presented enormous challenges to companies in these sectors. And, the changes in usage of products and services will also mean that customer priorities on the kind of experience they are seeking will be different from the pre-Covid era.”

Added Soumya Mohanty, Chief Client Officer, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar: “In the current scenario, with tech convergence and emerging global media giants, the world will see vigorous competition in the TMT sector. This is an arena where tech credentials will become increasingly hygiene, CX will be critical. As network services providers, handheld device brands and streaming media providers, all will leverage customer data to build personalised journeys, CX and owning the relationship with the end user will become increasingly important.”

Kantar CX+ 2020: Leaders in the TMT sector in India

The Kantar CX+ TMT 2020 study analysed 6,000+ customers drawn from users across the sectors in India and was conducted in early 2020.