ITV Foundation & Dettol observe Global Handwashing Day

16 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

October 15 is observed as Global Handwashing Day, a global advocacy day dedicated to increase awareness and understanding the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. And the observance of this has much meaning given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. ITV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility wing of the ITV Network in collaboration with Dettol launched special programming on handwashing and its importance on ITV Network channels.

On this occasion, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of ITV Network, said, “Hand hygiene practice must be maintained and hygiene systems must be strengthened. The handwashing facilities and effective handwashing should reach the core areas of the world without any inequality. It is a time, when the entire humanity must come together and take responsibility to do their part in controlling the spread of COVID-19.” ITV Foundation pledged to donate 10 lakh Dettol handwash kits and 1 lakh masks for this initiative.