Isobar creates film for Max Bupa

21 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Max Bupa Health Insurance, one of India’s leading standalone health insurance players, has launched a fresh 360-degree brand campaign, #AbNahiKharidogeToKab?. The campaign introduces a comprehensive health insurance cover of Rs 30 lakh at a monthly premium of only Rs 620.

As part of the campaign, Isobar India has conceptualised and executed a digital film for Max Bupa.

Talking about the campaign, Anika Agarwal, Director, CMO & Director – Digital Business, Max Bupa said: “We launched the #AbNahiKharidogeToKab? campaign to highlight health insurance as an absolute necessity and priority for everyone, especially now when Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing in the country and medical costs are skyrocketing. Health and protection have become the key themes for consumers in these times and the awareness of health insurance as a category is at an all-time high. So, the need for us as a brand to communicate effectively with consumers that this is the right time to buy health insurance, was key. The film also highlights the value-for-money health insurance proposition from Max Bupa, which is a prudent choice for customers in these trying times. We believe that Isobar has put across the point wonderfully through the digital rendition of the film.”

Sharing his views on the campaign, Gopa Kumar, COO, Isobar India added: “If this year has taught us one thing, it’s that Health Comes First and that we should be prepared at all times with the right tools to protect our health. That’s the kind of awareness we wanted to generate amongst the audience with #AbNahiKharidogeToKab?. We wanted to strongly encourage health-first thinking and establish that health insurance is now more important than ever. It is a necessity of today that cannot be put off till tomorrow anymore. So, with our digital film and communication, we created that sense of urgency by giving health insurance an equal prominence as we give to masks today.”