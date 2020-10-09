Instagram highlights influencer marketing impact

By A Correspondent

Instagram celebrated its 10th birthday this week and has launche a new campaign called ‘Love Runs Deep’ to redefine the way brands can authentically tell their stories while engaging with influencers.

As part of the campaign, brands are invited to submit their briefs in the ‘Love Runs Deep challenge’, and five of them will be chosen to have exclusive access to 25 creators to work with them free of cost, in addition to support of USD25,000 worth of ad credits to run their campaigns. The brands could be from all over India and could be big or small businesses. The jury making the selection would include Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director – Home Care for Hindustan Unilever and Vice President – Home Care, Unilever South Asia; Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President & Head E-commerce, Samsung India; Harish Narayanan, CMO, Myntra; Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM, South Asia; Rajdeepak Das, CCO and MD, Leo Burnett, South Asia; and Neha Markanda, Head of Business Marketing, Facebook India.. The selection will be done on the basis of originality, creativity, suitability for mobile and expected business outcome.

Said Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook India: “Instagram is the place where people express themselves creatively, and there’s a natural affinity to interact with public figures, creators and brands. We want to spur this interaction between creators and brands, in a way that redefines the ecosystem, and allows stories to be told with greater business impact.”

While entries close on November 13, the campaign will continue for a duration of four months. Brands can submit their briefs on the campaign website (www.igloverunsdeep.com).