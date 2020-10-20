IndusInd Bank’s new campaign

20 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

IndusInd Bank has unveiled a three-part digital campaign that communicates about its products and services that are relevant during the current time. In a fun way.

Notes a communique: “Coupled with some fine nuances of ventriloquism, the first film explains the convenience that IndusInd Bank offers to its customers through its state-of-the-art Video KYC service. The second film scheduled to be launched around Diwali talks about the various offers by IndusInd Bank credit and debit cards carrying the premise of ‘Dil ki spending kyu rahe pending’. And, the third film is about India’s first social distancing credit card – Nexxt which comes with buttons on it. The card helps customers make transactions without coming in physical contact with anyone thereby maintaining social distancing.