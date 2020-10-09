Indira IVF ropes in Madison Media as its Media AOR

09 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Madison Media has announced that bagging of the Media AOR account of Indira IVF. This comes close on the heels of Madison Media winning the digital account for the company. Apart from digital duties, the agency will now handle traditional media planning, buying and strategy. The account will be handled by Madison Media Sigma in Mumbai.

Said Nitiz Murdia, Director-Indira IVF: “Indira IVF is on a positive growth trajectory and our mission is to increase our geographical visibility & footprint so that every Indian couple’s dream of parenthood can be realized. We are excited to partner with Madison Media on our journey to make Indira IVF the foremost organization in the country”.

Added Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH: “A few days ago, we won the digital mandate for Indira IVF and now, Madison has been trusted with media duties. We look forward to this association with India IVF.”

Says Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma, “Another great win in a short duration. We’re thrilled that Indira IVF has trusted us as their agency of record for Media.”