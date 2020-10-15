Indian Society of Advertisers issues statement on Tanishq ad

15 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) has issued a statement on the Tanishq advertisement.

It says: “Tanishq is an ISA member and ISA supports them. This advertisement had been viewed at Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) by an independent panel of multiple stakeholders from industry and society and the panel had not found anything objectionable, indecent or repulsive that could lead to any widespread offence.”