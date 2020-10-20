India Gate Basmati festive campaign by Lowe Lintas

20 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

India Gate Basmati Rice has launched its new festive campaign to promote their premium brand, India Gate Classic, as rice meant for special occasions. The campaign film is conceived by Lowe Lintas Delhi.

Talking about the campaign, Ayush Gupta, Business Head, KRBL Ltd. said: “As a brand, we are constantly trying to identify the personalized requirements of our customers. In India, festivals bring a sense of perfection and aspiration in everyone’s buying behaviour. As families will be spending more time together this year, the preparations are going to be even more elaborate. Food being an integral part of all our celebrations, India Gate Classic promises to be that perfect ingredient to impress your guests and make your festive meals delicious.”

Added Janmenjoy Mohanty, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas: “This year, ‘taiyaari’ for the festive season takes on a new meaning, as most Indians will be at home and invested in the preparation themselves. And India Gate Classic plays a key role in these preparations. It is this ‘classic-ness’ of this Diwali that our idea tries to capture.”