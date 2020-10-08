IMG-Reliance reports record revenue for year; closes 36 deals for IPL 2020 including Dream11’s title sponsorship

08 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

The sports arm of Reliance Industries Ltd – IMG-Reliance, has reported closing 36 deals across multiple brands and franchises for the ongoing Indian Premier League season, including the Indian cricketing board BCCI. According to its communique, IMG-Reliance, has raised a record revenue, estimated to be double of the agency’s last year’s earnings.

The marquee deal for IMG-Reliance’s growth trajectory for this year has been Dream11’s title sponsorship of INR 222 crore with IPL. The Mumbai-based firm has exclusively represented Dream11 on its BCCI and IPL-related partnerships and also assisted them in securing cricketers as part of their activation plans. This is in addition to facilitating 6 team deals with Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Said Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talents, IMG-Reliance: “This season, Dream11’s IPL title sponsorship was a very big win for us, along with BKT who joined the IPL wave with 6 IPL team partnerships. The brand partners have consistently appreciated our strategic insights, our knowledge around the assets and most importantly, our ability to find a fine balance between rights holders & brands, to make the partnerships impactful for all parties. It is this experience, which has helped us to grow in the sponsorship landscape with a large number of deals to become a dominant player in the region for cricket.”

IMG-Reliance is also on board with marquee brands like BKT Tires, BoAt, FanCode and Jio through a combination of licensing and sponsorship service. IMG-Reliance also exclusively represents six leading cricket talents globally – Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal and Hardik Pandya.