Havas Media announces partnership with Tribes for OOH

05 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Havas Media Group India has announced a strategic partnership with Tribes, the OOH, retail, and activation agency. This alliance is designed to ensure Havas optimises the full potential of OOH advertising as part of a cross-platform strategy.

Said Rana Barua, Group CEO – Havas Group India: “During this transformative time for the OOH industry, our partnership with Tribes underscores our commitment to building long-term impactful relationships. This alliance fits in perfectly with our global operating system MX, which is providing our clients the tools to build more meaningful media experiences creatively and at scale.”

Added Gour Gupta, CEO & MD, Tribes: “Tribes’ superior return on experience driven by technology and innovation has forged many long-term partnerships and a proven track record of client success in producing award-winning memorable campaigns. This partnership with Havas is yet another milestone and underscores our commitment to building long-term impactful relationships.”

Said Mohit Joshi, MD – India, Havas Media Group: “Along with a pan- India presence, Tribes brings a rare blend of creativity with insights to help brands succeed with out-of-home media. Moreover, with the country gradually opening-up, and the festive season approaching, OOH and activation are slated to play a significant role in building media strategies for brands and it is the right time to invest in this space. We are delighted to partner with Tribes and look forward to transforming the OOH landscape leveraging their expertise to provide our entire spectrum of clients with advantage of integrated experiential solutions, which beautifully fits in with our village way of working”