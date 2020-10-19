Havas Life Sorento appoints Sachin Talwalkar as ECD

19 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Sachin Talwalkar has been appointed as Executive Creative Director of Havas Life Sorento, the health and wellness communications agency from Havas Group India. In his role, Talwalkar will be responsible for driving the creative vision and strategy for Havas Life Sorento. He will be based in Mumbai office.

Commenting on the appointment, Sangeeta Barde, Managing Partner, Havas Life Sorento said: “Health & Wellness is recognized as one of the most significant sectors today. We are seeing transformations & innovations at an unprecedented rate. This changing face and pace opens opportunities to provide a fresh, innovative and creative perspective for brands and businesses. Sachin will lead the HLS creative team and work closely with Bobby Pawar to enhance the overall quality and effectiveness of our creative output. We are confident that Sachin’s vast experience & diverse expertise will bring desired value to our clients and Havas Life Sorento will continue to lead this transformation through its talent & rigor.”