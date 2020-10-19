Havas Creative bags mandate for Dabur Honey…

19 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Dabur Honey has awarded its creative communication mandate to Havas Creative. As part of the mandate, Havas will be handling the creative duties for Dabur Honey and all its extensions. The account was won following a rigorous multi-agency pitch. The business will be managed out of the agency’s Delhi office.

The agency kickstarts the brand’s journey with a TVC with the messaing of ‘Not every honey brand has the right to be called honey.’

Said Kunal Sharma, Category Head, Dabur India: “We are excited to have Havas on board as our creative partner. Their understanding of our market and our consumers was impressive, and we found their work creatively very exciting. As we roll out our first communication with them, it further cements our decision.”

Added Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India: “We are proud to have won the mandate for an iconic brand like Dabur Honey and all its extensions. This has been one of the biggest and most prestigious win for the agency this year. Winning the mandate makes this piece of communication even more special. We look forward to further strengthening the brand’s legacy in the market”

Talking about the new mandate being awarded to Havas Creative and the campaign, Ravinder Siwach, National Creative Director, Havas Creative said: “The idea behind the film was to build awareness around the topic of purity and to advise consumers to be more vigilant before they make a purchase.”