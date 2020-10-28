Hansa clarifies on Republic payments

28 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

We’ve held back on the communiques that we have received around Hansa in the past. But this one is important. Hansa Research has stated that it has had no business dealings with Republic TV and no payment has been made to the channel nor received from the channel. This was in response in a statement reported in the media, where the Mumbai police has alleged that Hansa Research has made a payment of Rs 32 lakh to Republic TV which is incorrect.

Said Shekar Swamy, Group CEO Hansa, in the statement: “Our group company Hansa Vision India Pvt Ltd is in the advertising business. It purchases advertising time and space in various TV channels, newspapers, radio, digital platforms, and other media regularly for its clients. This is normal, routine business. The last time Hansa Vision has purchased advertising time in Republic TV was two years ago for the period from Sept 2017 to Oct 2018 for a value of Rs 108 lakhs. The Mumbai Police is perhaps incorrectly linking this with the current TRP related investigation.”

Asserts the statement: “In the past two years, as part of its business, Hansa Vision has purchased TV advertising time from 55 TV channels for a total value of Rs 13.42 crs on behalf of its clients. In 2019 and 2020, Hansa Vision has not bought any advertising time from Republic TV.”

Swamy also added that: “The Hansa Research CEO and team have been repeatedly called by API Mr Sachin Vaze of the Crime Branch, and asked to stay till late hours. They are cooperating with the investigation and have submitted various documents as asked for. Hansa Research and the people working for this company, have nothing to do with the advertising activities of the group company Hansa Vision.”