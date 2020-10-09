GroupM’s Motion Content Group, Quki & Bainjay to produce music show

09 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

GroupM’s Motion Content Group and Qyuki’s music show Jammin are back. Launching on October 10 on Colors facilitated by Banijay Asia, Jammin’s 3rd season brings together Bollywood singers and digital music stars.

The show includes leading lights like Bappi Lahiri, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Suresh Wadkar, Javed Ali, Master Saleem, Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi, Sonu Kakkar, Shraddha Sharma, Antara Nandy, Nikita Gandhi, and others.

Commenting on the new season launch, Sudip Sanyal, Head, Motion Content Group India said: “We are delighted to announce the third season of Jammin. As marketers, there is a need to understand where to find untapped audiences and expand the reach by local content. Jammin has enjoyed great success with its platform-agnostic approach to reach out to large audiences across different demographic profiles and age groups. The association with Qyuki has helped develop content tailored to local audiences which we believe brands can leverage. This season is going to be exciting and refreshing for the audience as we are going to see top Bollywood musician paired with digital stars and emerging talent create beautiful and soulful music and we hope that the property will continue to enthral the Indian audience.”

Added Juhi Mehta, President, Qyuki: “From its very first edition, Jammin’, the first show of its kind in India, has brought together digital music sensations and legendary Bollywood composers on the same stage. Qyuki is at the forefront of creating interactive IPs on social media platforms with a deep understanding of digital content and creators. We’re happy to partner with Motion Content Group to bring Jammin’ to numerous screens nationwide as we debut the TV show on Colors. There has been a lack of original content on television due to the lockdown and we hope that a show as rich, fresh, and innovative as Jammin’ lifts spirits and inspires artists and music lovers across the country.”