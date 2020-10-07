GolinOpinion will now be Lintas Live

07 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

GolinOpinion will be rebranded as Lintas Live with immediate effect and will be part of MullenLowe Group’s global communications network which includes U.S. based agency MullenLowe PR – voted Global Creative PR Agency of the Year in the Holmes Report 2017

Lintas Live will be a digital-first creative PR agency Lintas Live also announces the appointment of Sarvesh Raikar as its Creative Head.

Speaking about the launch, Amer Jaleel, Group CCO and Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group said: “From Mumbai Police to Starbucks, every brand wants to throb with its own energy and charisma, stay part of conversations by streaming its thoughts, it’s consciousness to its franchise. We deconstructed and re-built our PR organisation to not just reflect the current times but to lead the thinking for times to come. And recognising the need to be digital in our behaviour but creative at our core we have at the tip of Lintas Live one of our brightest RCOs Sarvesh Raikar who is possibly India’s most experienced and celebrated brand creatives to head a PR company. We recognise that brands should lead from PR into campaigns and that creative thinking will evolve PR into becoming seamless and inextricable from marketing.”

Added Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group: “In today’s digitally interconnected world, opinions get formed not only through the news media, but through influencers, experts, leaders, bloggers, celebrities and all other individuals and communities who have a voice and want to use it. Moreover, corporations, leaders and brands have to operate real-time in this “always live” world. Lintas Live will be able to provide our clients with agile, proactive and “always live” PR and communications solutions. I am quite confident that this new offering will be quite the game- changer for our clients.”

Talking about his new role, Ameer Ismail, ­­­­­­President-Lintas Live said, “Golin has been an outstanding partner and we will always cherish our many achievements and learnings together. Our PR practice in India has gone from strength to strength and this rebrand is a bold move in our evolution. I’m excited about the relevance of our new offering to brands, marketers and leaders in these changing times. Being part of the MullenLowe Lintas Group has given us a unique opportunity of drawing on the core of our creative skillsets. We are confident of being able to deliver ideas and solutions that are bold and impact worthy in a digital age.”

Golin’s operations in India will now report through IPG’s Constituency Management Group in line with Golin operations elsewhere.

Added Darren Burns, President of Asia for Golin: “We thank Ameer and his team for a productive partnership over the last five years and we look forward to ongoing collaboration with the Mullen Lowe team within our IPG family. India remains an important market for us and we will continue to evolve our business there under the Golin brand.”