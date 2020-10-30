Godrej Lal Hit’s new digital film

30 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Insecticide brand Godrej Hit has unveiled a new festive digital film for Lal Hit, the brand’s offering to kill cockroaches. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the film captures the current sense of anticipation around festive fervour in the country.

Speaking on the film, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said: “2020 will witness an inherently ‘indoor’ festive season, but that will in no way dampen the festive spirits. We want to remind everyone how even though this year’s festivities will be on a smaller-scale with our immediate family, we will enjoy it in our own unique yet endearing way.”

Added Amar Singh, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas: “Diwali 2020 is unlike any that we have experienced or are likely to experience in our lifetimes. And after everything we have been through in this trying period, each one of us deserves to celebrate it. Conceived by Rajat Dawar and Vishal Bagade, this film aims to capture this sentiment. And is a wish for all of us to have a Super HIT Diwali from a brand that ensures we are always safe and protected in our homes.”