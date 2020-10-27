Godrej Expert Rich Creme introduces brand campaign

26 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Godrej Expert Rich Crème from Godrej Consumer Products Limited, has unveiled a fashion range with three shades – Molten Gold, Copper Brown and Cherry Red for the West Bengal market. To promote the new range in ongoing festive season in Bengal, the brand has unveiled a new campaign with a new TVC. With the start of the festive season with Durga Puja going upto Diwali, the brand decided to launch Godrej Expert Rich Crème Fashion range exclusively in West Bengal.

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the film opens with actress Nusrat Jahan and a friend prepping for a party.

Speaking about the brand campaign, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said: “West Bengal is an important market for Godrej Expert Rich Crème. Festivities have commenced with occasions like Durga Puja. Thus, to delight our consumers during the festive season, we have launched our new Fashion Range exclusively in the state. The new TVC communicates how Godrej Expert Rich Crème Fashion shades provide easy solutions for a fashionable festive hair makeover. The three new shades are experimental, trendy and a much-needed change from the usual palette of blacks and browns. With the launch of new Fashion range, we are making the brand more contemporary and relevant with today’s lifestyle while infusing a youthful appeal.” a complete makeover at home with high quality and nourishing crème hair colour.