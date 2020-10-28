GoAir finds PR & corp comm senior exec guilty of sexual harassment: Report

28 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

According to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report on various leading news websites, GoAir has conducted an internal probe and found a senior executive from its corporate communications and public relations team to be guilty of sexual harassment of two female employees. The report quotes aviation industry sources.

“Two female employees complained about sexual harassment by a senior executive who has been a part of its corporate communications and public relations team. The airline”s internal committee investigated the matter and found him guilty,” a source said in the PTI report.

In response to PTI”s queries about the matter, GoAir spokesperson said, “The company has a sexual harassment policy, including a Committee, to investigate the cases and take appropriate measures. It is committed to taking all the necessary steps to ensure that its women employees have a favourable working environment,” adding: “GoAir is an equal opportunities employer and we also stand committed to promoting a work environment that is conducive to the professional growth of our women employees and encourage equality of opportunity across all levels within the organisation.”

The Mumbai-based airline did not respond to PTI”s query on what action has it taken against the senior executive who has been found guilty of sexual harassment.

As per the PTI report, apart from GoAir, the senior executive was also part of the corporate communications and public relations team of Bombay Dyeing and Bombay Realty, the sources said.