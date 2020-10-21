Genesis BCW to look at PR for new Noida airport

By A Correspondent

Genesis BCW has been appointed as communications partner for the Delhi Noida International Airport at Jewar that’s coming up in 2024. The airport management is by Zurich Airport International AG. The business was won in September 2020 following a multi-agency pitch.

Said Daniel Bircher, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich Airport International (Asia): “We are pleased to partner with Genesis BCW for our upcoming and one of the most coveted projects to build and maintain the Delhi Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Genesis team’s expertise and understanding of the aviation space in India will be instrumental in communicating our vision to build a user-friendly, efficient and sustainable airport in Delhi NCR. We look forward to working with the team and leveraging their expertise in conveying our story as we make progress on this project.”

Added Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW: “It is an absolute privilege to partner with the Delhi Noida International Airport team on what is going to be an innovative new landmark for India. We are excited to embark on the integrated communications journey for this project, showcasing its strengths and benefits through a multi-stakeholder approach.”