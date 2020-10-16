FoxyMoron wins digital mandate for Revv

16 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Self-drive car rental provider Revv has awarded its digital marketing mandate to digital agency FoxyMoron. This mandate will be handled by the agency’s Gurugram office.

Speaking about the win, Prachi Bali, Business Head, North & National Head of Partnerships, FoxyMoron, said: “We’re excited about this collaboration, given that this is a new category; both for the automobile industry and also central to the upcoming concept of a shared-economy. We’re getting the opportunity of influencing change in consumer mindsets, from aspiring to owning a car to the ease of just subscribing to one. We are keen on learning and delivering impactful campaigns that align with Revv’s business ambitions.”

Added Karan Jain, Cofounder, Revv: “We needed an agency that could support our brand’s mission of providing consumers with an affordable easy alternative to owning a car. As lockdown restrictions are easing up, now more than ever, when people aren’t feeling safe using public transportation, Revv comes in as that super affordable alternative and we needed a team that could support us in ramping up our presence not only during this opportune time but on a long term basis too, and we’re glad to have found that support in FoxyMoron.”