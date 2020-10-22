Former BCCI boss Rahul Johri joins Zee as President – Business, S Asia

22 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

As part of its Zee 4.0 strategy, Zee Entertainment has effected a significant restructuring of its top deck. Punit Misra will take over as President – Content & International Markets, Amit Goenka will take over as President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, Tarun Katial who is leading the ZEE5 India business will continue to report into Goenka, Shariq Patel will be responsible for the integrated movies business and Anurag Bedi will continue to drive the music business.

But the big announcement is the appointment of Rahul Johri as President – Business, South Asia. Johri will be responsible for leading the integrated revenue and monetisation team. Until recently CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Johri was associated with Discovery Networks Asia Pacific for 15 years.

Speaking on these announcements, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said: “Zee 4.0 will be an integrated and synergised organization, with a sharp focus on delivering world class entertainment content to our consumers across the world and enhanced value to our partners across the ecosystem. As I had expressed in my Open Letter, our endeavour will be to build a process-oriented structure for the future and our integrated approach is a strong step in this direction. ‘Gusto’ is an extremely important pillar of the new version of the Company and as an ‘Academy of Talent’, Zee will continue to nurture and build leaders for the Company and the Industry at large. I am delighted to have Rahul Johri join us to lead the Revenue & Monetization team and I am equally glad to have a strong business leadership team comprising of Amit Goenka, Punit Misra, Shariq Patel and Anurag Bedi, leading their respective functions. I am most certain that the collective experience and expertise of the leadership team, will help us immensely in achieving our set goals for the future.”