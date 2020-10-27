Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s Kabaddi TVC

27 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched a new TVC which uses the analogy of a raider in kabaddi to explain how BAFs help tackle market ups and downs.

Commenting on the launch, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited said: “Mutual Fund communication is perceived to be technical and complicated. As a brand, we’ve always focused on simplifying investor communication by using the power of storytelling and everyday analogies. Sports is a universal theme – relatable and understood by all, and kabaddi is a game that every Indian has either watched or played at some point in time. It has interesting analogies with Balanced Advantage Funds. This fund category, like a perfect raider in kabaddi, manages market ups and down by making the best of both trends.”

Added Sanjay Shetty, Director, Opticus Inc on the thought behind the film: “The creative ask was to direct a TVC based on the kabbadi theme, explaining how Balanced Advantage Funds work. The challenge was to bring the investment strategy to life in a simple yet memorable manner. We believe this Kabaddi and market-raider parallel perfectly meets the objective and the audience will naturally connect the dots. People always worry when it comes to investments. This was an enlightening yet entertaining take on the fact that with the right investment strategy, one can be protected even during uncertainties, much like a game of kabaddi.”